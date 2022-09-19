Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XV chat

The Dodgers are back home, and will be for the vast majority of the next four weeks. Their three remaining series at Dodger Stadium will last five, three, and six games.
Clayton Kershaw starts the series opener against the Diamondbacks. Justin Turner gets a rest.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Garrett
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Marte (S)
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|McCarthy (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Walker
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Rivera
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Kelly
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|RF
|Luplow
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Varsho (L)
|DH
|Taylor
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|CF
|Bellinger
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (101-44) vs. D-backs (68-78)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
