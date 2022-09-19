 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XV chat

By Eric Stephen
San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dodgers are back home, and will be for the vast majority of the next four weeks. Their three remaining series at Dodger Stadium will last five, three, and six games.

Clayton Kershaw starts the series opener against the Diamondbacks. Justin Turner gets a rest.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
DH Garrett RF Betts
2B Marte (S) SS Turner
LF McCarthy (L) 1B Freeman (L)
1B Walker C Smith
3B Rivera 3B Muncy (L)
C Kelly LF Gallo (L)
RF Luplow 2B Lux (L)
CF Varsho (L) DH Taylor
SS Perdomo (S) CF Bellinger
Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly on the mound.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (101-44) vs. D-backs (68-78)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

