September 19: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor homered, backing 10 strikeouts from Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
September 19
Homers back Kershaw’s 10 Ks, clinch Dodgers extra October rest
Clayton Kershaw struck out 10 in six innings, and the Dodgers got home runs from Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor to beat the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles has clinched a bye into the National League Division Series.
September 19
Dodgers clinch a bye into NLDS
The Dodgers, who already clinched the National League West, have clinched one of the top two records in the NL, earning them a bye past the wild card round and into the NLDS, which will begin Tuesday, October 11 at Dodger Stadium.
September 19
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XV chat
The Dodgers vs. the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
September 19
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series preview
The Diamondbacks have returned already for a five-game series, with a doubleheader on Tuesday.