Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 19: Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2

LA clinched a bye into the NLDS

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor homered, backing 10 strikeouts from Clayton Kershaw in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT