Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol both headed for MRI exams

It seems Tony Gonsolin might miss more than just the two starts previously expected on his injured list stint with a right forearm strain. The Dodgers right-hander will undergo an MRI exam on Friday in Los Angeles after suffering a setback.

Gonsolin hasn’t progressed as well as the Dodgers have hoped, Juan Toribio at MLB.com notes.

Dave Roberts on Thursday in New York told reporters, per Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register, “Tony is gonna be shut down for a few more days. ... We’ll see where it goes. I just don’t know. I said initially it’s only going to be two starts. That’s still our hope. I’ll leave it at that.”

Gonsolin has a 2.10 ERA and 3.34 FIP in 23 starts this season, with 116 starts in 128⅓ innings, the latter eleven innings shy of his professional career high. Gonsolin led the National League in ERA when he was placed on the injured list Monday, but fell off the leaderboard on Wednesday with fewer than one inning per Dodgers team game.

Brusdar Graterol, who was placed on the injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation, is also expected to get an MRI, which makes for an eventful weekend for a pair of pitchers expected to play key roles in October.

