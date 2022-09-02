Dodgers fall to Mets, Clayton Kershaw returns, Tony Gonsolin has a setback

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

We end the week of Leading Off with True Blue LA podcasts with a recap of the Mets series, the first time the Dodgers dropped two games in a row, or lost a series, in over five weeks.

Thursday’s loss featured sloppy play that certainly didn’t help, but the overwhelming takeaway was that Clayton Kershaw looked very good and, more importantly healthy in his first game back after missing four weeks with low back pain.

Kershaw shrugged off early wildness, including his first bases-loaded walk in seven years, to retire his final 13 batters faced (hey, only 16 batters behind Evan Phillips), including six strikeouts.

That was good news on a day that Brusdar Graterol landed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, putting the rest of his season in doubt. Graterol will get an MRI in Los Angeles this weekend, as will starter Tony Gonsolin, who suffered a setback and will be shut down from throwing for a few more days.

Gonsolin was placed on the injured list Monday with a right forearm strain, and that initial thought that he’d only miss two starts sure seems overly optimistic right now.

The Dodgers head into the weekend with Blake Treinen ready to be activated and the first of two straight weekend series against the Padres on the docket. Plus, a magic number breakdown.

