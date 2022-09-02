 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 2: Padres 7, Dodgers 1

LA’s first 3-game losing streak since June 10-12

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
Dustin May walked five batters, hit two more, and allowed two-run home runs to Manny Machado and Brandon Drury in the Dodgers’ loss to the Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

