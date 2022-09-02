September 2: Padres 7, Dodgers 1

Dustin May walked five batters, hit two more, and allowed two-run home runs to Manny Machado and Brandon Drury in the Dodgers’ loss to the Padres on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 2, 2022, 8:33am PDT
Sep 2, 2022, 8:33am PDT
September 2
Dodgers shut down by Yu Darvish and Padres for third straight loss
The Dodgers lose three straight for the first time since June
September 2
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XI chat
The Dodgers will play the Padres nine times this month
September 2
Dodgers activate Blake Treinen, DFA Jake Reed
Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen was activated off the 60-day injured list after missing over four months with shoulder inflammation.
September 2
Dodgers vs. Padres series preview
The Dodgers play the Padres three series in the next four weeks, including three games this weekend at Dodger Stadium.