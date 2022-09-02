Dodgers vs. Padres Game XI chat

The Dodgers look for their first win in September when they open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium Friday night. The Dodgers dropped two straight games to the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Padres are fresh off a sweep of the San Francisco Giants plus an off day.

Old friend Yu Darvish (11-7, 3.41 ERA, 5.25 K/BB) takes on fellow right-hander Dustin May (1-1, 1.64 ERA, 13 K) in the series opener. May’s making his third start for the Dodgers since returning from Tommy John surgery. Last time out against the Miami Marlins, May went six innings and allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk (86 pitches.)

Jake Cronenworth and old friend Manny Machado have both hit home runs against May in the past.

Conversely, nearly everyone in the Dodgers’ lineup has hit at least one home run off Darvish. Austin Barnes, Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman (2), Will Smith, Justin Turner, and Trea Turner have all taken Darvish deep.

Overall, in his career, Darvish is 2-5 with a 2.78 ERA in nine career starts against the Dodgers. At Dodger Stadium, he’s had some bumpy starts and has allowed 10 home runs in nine starts against his former team.

Trea Turner is out of the lineup for the first time in 130 games for a long coming scheduled day off. The Dodgers had Gavin Lux slated to play at shortstop, but revised the lineup with Hanser Alberto at short instead. Lux is still dealing with some back issues. Freddie Freeman moves up to second in Dave Roberts’ lineup. Will Smith hits third with Max Muncy in the cleanup spot.

Dodgers-Mets lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts LF Profar 1B Freeman (L) RF Soto (L) C Smith 3B Machado 3B Muncy (L) DH Bell (S) DH J. Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) LF Gallo (L) 1B Drury 2B Taylor CF Grisham (L) CF Bellinger (L) SS Kim SS Alberto C Nola

Blake Treinen returns after missing over four months with shoulder inflammation. Jake Reed was designated for assignment.

The Dodgers are 8-2 against the Padres this season.

