Dodgers shut down by Yu Darvish and Padres for third straight loss

The Dodgers were defeated 7-1 by the San Diego Padres and dropped their third straight game in the series opener at Dodger Stadium. Dustin May had never allowed more than three runs in a start through 33 major-league games until Friday night. Three multi-run home runs against May put the Dodgers in a 7-0 hole they couldn’t dig their way out of.

Mayday

May had poor command in his third start for the Dodgers since returning from Tommy John surgery. He allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the third, walked five and hit two batters.

May walked Juan Soto and Manny Machado consecutively with one out in the top of the first. May jammed Josh Bell with an effective cutter to induce a pop out and the second out. Then the comeback kid struck out Jake Cronenworth looking with a curveball to end the threat.

Missed Opportunities with RISP

The Dodgers only mustered two hits off Darvish through the first seven frames, and they left six men on base.

Yu Darvish, Pretty 77mph Curveball. pic.twitter.com/fQUYeKVXMO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 3, 2022

The first base hit off old friend Darvish came on a Max Muncy leadoff single in the bottom of the second. Chris Taylor drew a walk, and Cody Bellinger got a big opportunity with a runner in scoring position. Darvish struck out Bellinger swinging with his four-seam fastball, and he escaped unscathed.

The Padres got to May for four runs on two home runs in the top of the third. Manny Machado hit his 25th home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center field to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. Then Brandon Drury doubled their lead with a two-run home run of his own.

Justin Turner’s two-out double in the fourth was his 30th double of the season to extend his current hitting streak to 12 games. Gallo got another opportunity, but he was called out on strikes.

After May’s fifth walk of the night, Dave Roberts pulled him in the top of the sixth. Heath Hembree came in out of the Dodgers’ bullpen, and things started off well. He struck out Ha-Seong Kim and Austin Nola. It looked as though Hembree was going to get out of the inning. Then Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer to center field to open the game wide open 7-0 for the Padres.

Phil Bickford pitched two scoreless innings, but the Dodgers’ bats never woke up until it was too late. The Dodgers had all but given up when they brought in Hanser Alberto to pitch the ninth.

Hanser Alberto has now appeared in seven games as a pitcher — the most-ever by a position player in one season. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) September 3, 2022

The Dodgers did end up getting on the board in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a Justin Turner double and a Gallo RBI single off Nabil Crismatt.

Friday particulars

WP — Yu Darvish (12-7): 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, 111 pitches (78 strikes)

LP — Dustin May (1-2): 5 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 5 K, 87 pitches (53 strikes)

HR — Manny Machado (25), Brandon Drury (25), Jurickson Profar (13)

Stolen Base Count: 84

Up next

While the series opener featured a battle of right-handed starters, the follow-up on Saturday is the left-handed version. Julio Urias (14-7, 2.32 ERA, 8.8 K/9) battles Sean Manaea (7-7, 4.90 ERA, 1.328 WHIP).

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.