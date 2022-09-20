Drillers open the postseason on the road with Wichita

The Texas League playoffs are set to begin Tuesday in a best-of-three division round. The Drillers will open the series on the the road against the Wichita Wind Surge. Game 2 and 3 (if necessary) will take place Thursday and Friday at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Tulsa finished with a 69-67 record, including 40-27 in the first-half to win the North Division of the Texas League. The winner of Tulsa-Wichita moves on to face the South Division champion, also in a best-of-three series.

The Drillers set a franchise record with 196 home runs this year and three of the top four home run leaders in Texas League play remain on Tulsa’s roster. Ryan Ward (28), Andy Pages (26) and Brandon Lewis (24) were only bested by 30 from Leandro Cedeno of the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks).

Nick Frasso (18), Kyle Hurt (21), Landon Knack (11), Nick Nastrini (12), Ryan Ward (30) and Andy Pages (5) are on the Drillers’ roster and show up on the Dodgers’ top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Wichita finished 78-59 overall on the season and 43-26 to win the second half crown. The Drillers were 11-4 in the first half and 14-10 against the Wind Surge this season.

Pitching matchups

As of the time we published this, all we know is Nick Frasso is starting Game 1 and Nick Nastrini will go in Game 2. Wichita will send Brent Headrick out for Game 1 and outside of that, the rest of the pitching will be announced soon.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City starts the most important series of the year when they open a six-game series on the road with the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). The Dodgers sit just one game behind the Chihuahuas with nine games to go in the regular season. This series will likely determine who wins the PCL East.

Tuesday schedule