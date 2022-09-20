Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 146

After sweeping the Giants in San Francisco, the Dodgers took the first game of a five game series behind a ten strikeout performance from Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers have won four straight, eight of their last nine, and have accumulated a total of 102 wins.

As the Dodgers keep winning games, the team continues to get closer to breaking some franchise records, as well as cementing themselves as one of the best National League teams of all time.

Best Dodgers record

Heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Dodgers are 102-44. The franchise record for wins in a season, set in 2019 and matched in 2021, is 106. With sixteen games left to play, the Dodgers need to go 5-11 the rest of the way to set a new franchise record.

The best two Dodgers winning percentages in a full season are by the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas (101-47, .6824) and the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers (105-49, .6818).

With a 102-44 record, the 2022 team’s winning percentage currently sits at .699. In order to finish above both the 1899 and 1953 teams and set yet another franchise record, the Dodgers will need to finish with 111 wins, requiring a 9-7 finish.

National League history

There are only four teams in National League history to win 180 games; the 1906 Cubs, 1909 Pirates, 1975 Reds and the 1986 Mets. The Dodgers are currently on pace to fly past that number and become the first National League team to reach 109 wins in 113 years.

Although it is incredibly unlikely, setting a new all-time MLB wins record is not mathematically impossible. The 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners each won 116 games. In order to reach this mark, the Dodgers need to finish 14-2 over their final sixteen games.