Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVI chat

By Eric Stephen
LA Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

A long day at Dodger Stadium starts with a noon start against the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the split doubleheader. Expect lots of Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot in the day game.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
RF Varsho (L) SS Turner
LF Carroll (L) 1B Freeman (L)
DH McCarthy (L) 3B Turner
1B Walker RF Gallo (L)
2B Marte (S) CF Thompson
3B Rojas (L) 2B Taylor
CF Thomas (L) DH Lux (L)
C Hummell (S) LF Vargas
SS Alcántara (S) C Barnes
Michael Grove and Zach Davies on the mound in Game 1

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (102-44) vs. D-backs (68-79)
  • Game 1 of a doubleheader
  • Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Zach Davies
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

