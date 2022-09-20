Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVI chat

A long day at Dodger Stadium starts with a noon start against the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the split doubleheader. Expect lots of Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot in the day game.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|RF
|Varsho (L)
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Carroll (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|McCarthy (L)
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Walker
|RF
|Gallo (L)
|2B
|Marte (S)
|CF
|Thompson
|3B
|Rojas (L)
|2B
|Taylor
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|DH
|Lux (L)
|C
|Hummell (S)
|LF
|Vargas
|SS
|Alcántara (S)
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (102-44) vs. D-backs (68-79)
- Game 1 of a doubleheader
- Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Zach Davies
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
Loading comments...