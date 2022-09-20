 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVII chat

The Dodgers look to guarantee a series win against the D-Backs

By Estevão Maximo
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers just wrapped an astonishing comeback win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of this doubleheader, and will now look to secure a series win against the D-Backs.

Tyler Anderson takes the ball in tonight’s second game and will be opposed by the right-hander Drey Jameson. The Dodgers will also count with the returns of Mookie Betts and Max Muncy to the starting lineup. Both hitters rested this afternoon, although the former came in for a pinch-hitting appearance.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (103-44) vs. D-backs (68-80)
  • Game 2 of a doubleheader
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Drey Jameson
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

