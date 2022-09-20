 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

September 20: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (Game 1)

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
/ new

The Dodgers rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to stun the Diamondbacks. Austin Barnes homered and had three hits. Justin Turner had three hits, and Miguel Vargas delivered the game-winning single in the opener of a split doubleheader.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT