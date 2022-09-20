September 20: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 5 (Game 1)

The Dodgers rallied for five runs in the eighth inning to stun the Diamondbacks. Austin Barnes homered and had three hits. Justin Turner had three hits, and Miguel Vargas delivered the game-winning single in the opener of a split doubleheader.
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
-
September 20
5-run rally brings another Dodgers win: `We’re not going to give up and quit on games`
The Dodgers made errors, played sloppy baseball, and fell behind early to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday afternoon, but it didn’t matter thanks to a five-run rally in the eighth inning to win the opener of a split doubleheader at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 20
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XVI chat
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play Game 1 of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
-
September 20
Pepiot added as 29th player, Anderson activated
The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot as an extra pitcher for Tuesday’s doubleheader, and activated Game 2 starter Tyler Anderson off the paternity list. Andre Jackson was optioned.
-
September 19
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series preview
The Diamondbacks have returned already for a five-game series, with a doubleheader on Tuesday.