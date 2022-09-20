Dodgers commit season-high 4 errors in loss to Diamondbacks

The Dodgers dropped the nightcap 5-2 to split a doubleheader against the Diamondbacks. Tyler Anderson took his fourth loss of the year, and the left-hander deserved better luck on Tuesday, pitching in front of what ultimately turned out to be a season-high four errors for the Dodgers defense.

They say winning fixes everything. Certainly for a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers of 2022, with 103 wins and 45 losses, it is rather challenging to be truly critical on many aspects, even if for a shorter sample size, like a doubleheader for instance.

Regardless, baseball’s regular season is a long one, and over the course of it, you’ll find specific periods to criticize certain aspects, and that goes for the top teams, all the way down to the bottom.

The Dodgers won the first game Tuesday, but to a certain extent, that win came despite the team’s play. The Dodgers are clearly a better team than the Diamondbacks, and if given enough chances, they’ll eventually make that count even in a poor afternoon.

The D-Backs offense hit around Michael Grove to a certain extent, and that’s not something you can harp on — the rookie will go through ups and downs — but the visitors scoring multiple unearned runs with the two errors in the game is the kind of stuff to be critical of, even if there are reasonable explanations, such as Miguel Vargas playing a new position.

The offense putting up only one run against Zack Davies when the veteran right-hander allowed seven base-runners and only got nine outs is another point to look at.

However, the Diamondbacks pitching staff did itself no favors by continuing to play with fire until it burned them, and the Dodgers put up a crooked spot to take the lead in the eighth, shifting the narrative from a mistake-ridden disappointing loss to a comeback win from a team that doesn’t quit, even with little to play for at this point.

One would figure that the second game of this double-header would be a cleaner one for the NL West leaders, and that’s not even looking at the final result, but that was hardly the case in the night game.

Tyler Anderson allowed one hard-hit game in his entire outing, yet he left at the end of the sixth inning on the hook for the loss due to three unearned runs, as the Dodgers’ defense saw their two errors in the afternoon and doubled them to a whopping four.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the second inning, Sergio Alcantara had an infield single that would’ve loaded the bases, but Trea Turner forced a play to get the force out that wasn’t there and threw it away, allowing Emmanuel Rivera to score from the second.

After that play that opened the scoring, Anderson cruised until the sixth inning when he loaded the bases by hitting two batters surrounding his own error.

With one out, catcher Carson Kelly hit a routine sacrifice fly to drive in the second run, however Max Muncy couldn’t corral Mookie Betts’ throw to third, and the runner advanced scoring the third run of the game. The error went to Betts, but the throw was far from being an errant one.

On the opposite end, the D-Backs sent out rookie Drey Jameson that unlike Anderson allowed plenty of hard-hit balls, nine total, but managed to pitch around it for most of the night with his nasty stuff, striking out seven batters, and stranding every runner until Muncy ran into one for a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Muncy’s home run cut the lead to 3-2, and for a second it felt like déjà vu all over again, but the scoring stopped there, and the D-Backs added a couple of runs on the Dodgers’ bullpen, with a Ketel Marte solo shot, and a Corbin Carroll pinch-hit RBI triple in the ninth inning.

It was old friend Reyes Moronta who took the ball for the D-Backs in the ninth inning and earned his first save of the year, and only the second of his career.

Tuesday Game 2 particulars

Home runs: Max Muncy (21); Ketel Marte (12)

WP — Drey Jameson (2-0): 6 IP, 2 runs, 7 hits, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

LP — Tyler Anderson (15-4): 6 IP, 2 hits, 3 unearned runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

Sv — Reyes Moronta (1): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

Dustin May takes the ball for the Dodgers in the fourth yet not final game of this series on Wednesday (7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA), and he’ll be opposed by Madison Bumgarner for Arizona.