September 20: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 2 (Game 2)

The Dodgers made a season-high four errors and managed only a pair of runs in dropping the second game of a doubleheader to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
September 20
Four errors prove costly as Dodgers lose nightcap
The Dodgers lose to the Diamondbacks on a night with four errors and plenty of blown chances.
September 20
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVII chat
The Dodgers look to guarantee a series win against the D-Backs
September 20
Pepiot added as 29th player, Anderson activated
The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot as an extra pitcher for Tuesday’s doubleheader, and activated Game 2 starter Tyler Anderson off the paternity list. Andre Jackson was optioned.
September 19
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series preview
The Diamondbacks have returned already for a five-game series, with a doubleheader on Tuesday.