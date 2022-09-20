 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two

September 20: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 2 (Game 2)

LA & Arizona split the doubleheader

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers made a season-high four errors and managed only a pair of runs in dropping the second game of a doubleheader to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT