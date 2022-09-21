Dodgers rewind: Johnny Rutherford

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

We have a Dodgers rewind for you on this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, looking back at right-hander Johnny Rutherford, whose lone major league season came with Brooklyn in 1952.

With this year’s Dodgers setting a new franchise record with 52 road wins and counting, that brought me to the 1952 team in Brooklyn, whose 51-24 road mark was the old wins record and still stands as the best road win percentage (.680) in franchise history.

That’ ‘52 team only played 75 road games because a doubleheader in Philadelphia on September 1 was rained out, and ended up getting made up three weeks later, but at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. The first of those make-up games was started by Rutherford, who pitched a complete game and won, clinching the pennant for the Dodgers.

This is Rutherford’s story.

