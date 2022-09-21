 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers rewind: Johnny Rutherford

Dodgers RHP won the pennant clincher for Brooklyn in 1952

By Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch
Pitcher Johnny Rutherford, seen here on the far right along with teammates Billy Loes, Carl Erskine, and Joe Black, won the pennant clincher for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1952.
Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

We have a Dodgers rewind for you on this morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, looking back at right-hander Johnny Rutherford, whose lone major league season came with Brooklyn in 1952.

With this year’s Dodgers setting a new franchise record with 52 road wins and counting, that brought me to the 1952 team in Brooklyn, whose 51-24 road mark was the old wins record and still stands as the best road win percentage (.680) in franchise history.

That’ ‘52 team only played 75 road games because a doubleheader in Philadelphia on September 1 was rained out, and ended up getting made up three weeks later, but at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn. The first of those make-up games was started by Rutherford, who pitched a complete game and won, clinching the pennant for the Dodgers.

This is Rutherford’s story.

