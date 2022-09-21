Dodgers wins record tracker: Games 147 & 148

The Dodgers snatched victory from Arizona in the day game Tuesday, then the jaws of defeat clamped down tighter in the nightcap for a doubleheader split. That left the Dodgers at 103-45 with 14 games left to play.

That still has Los Angeles well in line to set a new franchise records for wins in a season, and likely best winning percentage over a full season, too.

Best Dodgers record

The 2019 and 2021 teams each won 106 games, the high-water mark in team history. To beat that, all the Dodgers need to do is finish 4-10.

In between those two 106-win seasons, the Dodgers were even better, going 43-17 (.717) en route to a World Series win. But that was just 60 games for the regular season. Over a full campaign, the best two seasons in franchise history were the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas (101-47, .6824) and the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers (105-49, .6818).

With the 103-45 Dodgers currently at a .696 winning percentage, they’d need to finish 8-6 to get to 111 wins, which is required to top those 1899 and 1953 win percentages.

National League history

Technically the Dodgers can still match the most wins in MLB history, with both the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners winning 116 games. But they’d need a 13-1 finish to match, so that’s highly unlikely.

Well within the Dodgers’ sites is making some National League history. Only four teams in the history of the NL have won at least 108 games in a season:

1906 Cubs: 116-36

1909 Pirates: 110-42

1975 Reds 108-54

1986 Mets 108-54

If the Dodgers finish 6-8, they’ll be the first National League team in 113 years to win more than 108 games.