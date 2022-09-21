 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVIII chat

Dustin May takes the mound versus Mad-Bum

By Jake Dicker
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

After splitting a double-header yesterday, the Dodgers return to the field Wednesday night to attempt to clinch a series victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Dustin May makes the start for the Dodgers and Arizona hands the ball to Madison Bumgarner. Red-hot Austin Barnes gets another start behind the plate and Miguel Vargas gets the start in left field.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (103-45) vs. D-backs (69-80)
  • Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Madison Bumgarner
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

