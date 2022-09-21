Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVIII chat

After splitting a double-header yesterday, the Dodgers return to the field Wednesday night to attempt to clinch a series victory versus the Diamondbacks.
Dustin May makes the start for the Dodgers and Arizona hands the ball to Madison Bumgarner. Red-hot Austin Barnes gets another start behind the plate and Miguel Vargas gets the start in left field.
Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup vs. D-backs: pic.twitter.com/4ecszbkPFm— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 21, 2022
Game 150. pic.twitter.com/LyCCcWcqbw— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 21, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (103-45) vs. D-backs (69-80)
- Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Madison Bumgarner
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
