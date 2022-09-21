Dodger bats manage three hits in loss to Arizona

Playing three games in two days must be tough. Following a double-header on Tuesday, the Dodger offense failed to show up on Wednesday as the team fell 6-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It was truly an abysmal night for the Dodger offense. Despite entering the game with a 5.01 ERA on the season, Madison Bumgarner silenced the Los Angeles bats. Bumgarner allowed a total of one hit, a long-ball off the bat of Mookie Betts in the fourth, over six innings while striking out five.

The Dodgers would not get another hit until the ninth inning, when Trea Turner reached on an infield single and Freddie Freeman followed with a single of his own. Those three hits, along with walks to Trayce Thompson in the fifth and Austin Barnes in the eighth, would be the only base runners for the Dodgers all night.

Dustin May did not have the same success.

For the third time in six starts since coming off of the injured list, May allowed three or more runs in five innings or less. Arizona wasted no time getting the scoring started, scoring the game’s first run on a two-out single from Christian Walker in the top of the first. Walker would deliver a second two-out RBI single in the top of the third to extend the Diamondbacks’ lead to 2-0. Both runners who score reached on walks, stole second base, and scored on a two-out single.

The Diamondbacks applied even more pressure to May in the fourth inning. Carson Kelly led off the inning with a double and Arizona would load the bases with one out after May hit Daulton Varsho with a 2-0 curveball. Corbin Carroll displayed why he has been ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, hammering the first pitch he saw over Bellinger’s head to the wall in center field to clear the bases and extend Arizona’s lead to 5-0. May was forced out of the game following the fourth.

The Dodger bullpen was nails as always, throwing five innings of one run baseball. Chris Martin, Alex Vesia, Caleb Ferguson and Justin Bruhil all threw scoreless innings.

Although the bullpen shut down Arizona’s offense following May’s departure, the Dodger offense could not find the same magic that it did late in game one on Tuesday, and fell 6-1.

Wednesday particulars

Home runs: Mookie Betts (35)

WP — Madison Bumgarner (7-15): 6 IP, 1 run, 1 hit, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

LP — Dustin May (2-3): 4 IP, 7 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Up next

Julio Urias faces Zac Gallen tomorrow as the Dodgers look to win the five-game series versus Arizona. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM PST.