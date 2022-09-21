 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 21: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 1

2nd straight loss for LA

Contributors: Jake Dicker and Samantha Carleton
Dustin May was knocked around for four innings and the Dodgers managed only three hits in a second consecutive loss to the Diamondbacks, on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

