September 21: Diamondbacks 6, Dodgers 1

Dustin May was knocked around for four innings and the Dodgers managed only three hits in a second consecutive loss to the Diamondbacks, on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
September 21
Dodger offense goes silent in 6-1 loss
Betts’ homer is Dodgers’ only hit until the ninth inning as Arizona takes a 6-1 victory.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XVIII chat
Dustin May takes the mound versus Mad-Bum
September 19
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series preview
The Diamondbacks have returned already for a five-game series, with a doubleheader on Tuesday.