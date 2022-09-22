Dodgers play of the week: Joey Gallo tracks down an out

Dustin May was very appreciative of Joey Gallo on Friday. So were we.
In the first inning against the San Francisco Giants, Joc Pederson launched a ball deep to left field. Gallo took off running and, with his long legs, a big reach, and a knee-first slide, managed to track it down before high-fiving the wall.
Joey Gallo got there just in time.— MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2022
(MLB x @CueHealth) pic.twitter.com/VKw7VJ9Qcg
Gallo showed off his catch before getting up, with the ball perched near the top of his glove. The catch resulted in a 1-2-3 inning for May, who pitched five hitless innings.
Gallo’s week continued to get better and better with a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday that nearly left Dodger Stadium. Do yourself a favor and listen to Joe Davis’s sheer joy on this call:
JOEY GALLO OBLITERATED THIS BALL. pic.twitter.com/zZTQYhq0Pp— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2022
Everyone knew that one was gone, and for good reason: Gallo whacked it an estimated 437 feet, with an exit velocity of 110 mph. Not a bad way to start off his first multi-hit, multi-RBI game as a Dodger and continue another good week of settling into Los Angeles.
