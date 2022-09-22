Concerns about Dustin May & Dodgers pitching unknowns

Two days of sloppy baseball and two lackluster losses to Arizona were the backdrop of Thursday morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, but the most concerning part of Wednesday was Dustin May.

May struggled for the third time in his last four starts, allowing five runs on seven hits in his four innings, and has been mostly underwhelming in his six starts coming off Tommy John surgery. That’s to be expected coming off such a long layoff, and the right-hander should be better after a normal offseason. But in terms of planning for this year’s postseason, May’s role is very much in question, especially with his 11-percent walk rate and five hit batters in six starts.

May isn’t alone among the unknowns on the Dodgers pitching staff. Brusdar Graterol is expected back tomorrow, but Blake Treinen “is not bouncing back the way any of us would have hoped,” as Dave Roberts put it Wednesday, as shown on SportsNet LA.

Tony Gonsolin will face hitters on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, and in a best-case scenario could pitch in a rehab game early next week and be activated for the final regular season series. But it’s very clear at this point that Gonsolin in October won’t be used in a regular starter’s role, and it’s just about figuring out what he can contribute in the postseason at all.

Add in potential returns next week for Yency Almonte and David Price, the Dodgers still have a lot to sort out over these final 13 regular season games.

