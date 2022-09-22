The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

After a week that saw the Dodgers win their 100th game (plus a few more), set a franchise record for road victories, and clinch a bye into the National League Division Series, on this episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA we try to figure out who is the Dodgers MVP for 2022.

The number of honorable mentions goes a long way in showcasing the depth of a team that is well in line to set a franchise wins record. But it ultimately came down to two candidates, with apologies to Trea Turner, who through Tuesday (as of the time recorded) gave the Dodgers three players in the top 11 in the majors in FanGraphs WAR (and top eight in the National League).

Mookie Betts is the all-around baseball genius who does everything on the field well, and has already set a career high in home runs this season. Freddie Freeman is the hitting machine who has been otherworldly with runners in scoring position and who leads the majors in doubles, hits, and batting average.

Freeman also leads the NL in singles, which was the impetus for a trivia question this week. Our Questions from Craig segment highlights Dodgers September performers, talks Wordle strategy, and gets us all hungry with pizza talk.

