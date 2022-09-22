Tony Gonsolin may have a new role in October

After starting the season 11-0, it is becoming more and more likely that Tony Gonsolin will not be part of the Dodgers’ starting rotation come playoff time.

J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register writes that Gonsolin plans to throw two simulated innings at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. If his arm bounces back well on Friday, the next step is a minor league rehab assignment. If all goes according to plan (big if), Gonsolin will be able to make one start at the major league level before the playoffs begin.

Gonsolin’s role in October could very well end up being in a “piggyback” role. This was his role to begin the 2022 season, as well as his role in previous postseasons.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts said: “At some point, you’re kind of dealt a hand and you have to do the best you can with it.”

In addition to Gonsolin, Blake Treinen remains on the injured list after he did not respond to a rehab appearance in the way the Dodgers had hoped. As a reliever, it takes Treinen less time to ramp up to be able to contribute in October and the Dodgers are hopeful he’ll be able to return.

Dave Roberts is not ready to commit to Dustin May as a postseason starter, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes, but believes there is plenty of time for May to get back on track given his recent inconsistencies.

Without the late Maury Wills, perhaps there is no Dave Roberts. Bill Plaschke writes about Wills’ career, being left out of Cooperstown, and his lasting impact on current Dodger manager Dave Roberts.

David Price has announced his intent to retire following the 2022 MLB season, AJ Nelson of the Boston Globe writes. Price, who is currently on the IL with a wrist injury, will face live hitters at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.