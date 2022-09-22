Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIX chat

The best pitching matchup of the series comes in the season finale between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, with Julio Urías facing off against Zac Gallen.
Urías has allowed 11 runs in his last 11 starts, in 69 innings. Gallen has allowed 10 runs in his last 11 starts, in 70⅓ innings.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|2B
|Marte (S)
|SS
|Turner
|LF
|Garrett
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Rivera
|C
|Smith
|DH
|Walker
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|C
|Kelly
|DH
|Turner
|RF
|Luplow
|RF
|Gallo (L)
|3B
|Alcántara (S)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|CF
|Varsho (L)
|LF
|Thompson
|SS
|Perdomo (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (103-46) vs. D-backs (70-80)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
