 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIX chat

Series and season finale for LA/Arizona

By Eric Stephen
/ new
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The best pitching matchup of the series comes in the season finale between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, with Julio Urías facing off against Zac Gallen.

Urías has allowed 11 runs in his last 11 starts, in 69 innings. Gallen has allowed 10 runs in his last 11 starts, in 70⅓ innings.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers
2B Marte (S) SS Turner
LF Garrett 1B Freeman (L)
1B Rivera C Smith
DH Walker 3B Muncy (L)
C Kelly DH Turner
RF Luplow RF Gallo (L)
3B Alcántara (S) 2B Lux (L)
CF Varsho (L) LF Thompson
SS Perdomo (S) CF Bellinger (L)
Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (103-46) vs. D-backs (70-80)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...