Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIX chat

The best pitching matchup of the series comes in the season finale between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, with Julio Urías facing off against Zac Gallen.

Urías has allowed 11 runs in his last 11 starts, in 69 innings. Gallen has allowed 10 runs in his last 11 starts, in 70⅓ innings.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers 2B Marte (S) SS Turner LF Garrett 1B Freeman (L) 1B Rivera C Smith DH Walker 3B Muncy (L) C Kelly DH Turner RF Luplow RF Gallo (L) 3B Alcántara (S) 2B Lux (L) CF Varsho (L) LF Thompson SS Perdomo (S) CF Bellinger (L)

Game info