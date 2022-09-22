 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 22: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

LA won 14 of 19 from Arizona in 2022

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
/ new

Zac Gallen dominated for eight innings, while Julio Urías and the Dodgers bullpen kept pace. Craig Kimbrel allowed a home run in the ninth inning, but Los Angeles rallied in the bottom of the frame, with Mookie Betts’ walk-off single beating the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT