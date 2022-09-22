September 22: Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Zac Gallen dominated for eight innings, while Julio Urías and the Dodgers bullpen kept pace. Craig Kimbrel allowed a home run in the ninth inning, but Los Angeles rallied in the bottom of the frame, with Mookie Betts’ walk-off single beating the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
Sep 19, 2022, 11:59am PDT
September 22
Dodgers rally to win after Craig Kimbrel’s latest misstep
September 22
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XIX chat
Julio Urías and the Dodgers face Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
September 22
Brusdar Graterol is back. Which Dodgers pitchers are next?
The Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol from the injured list after the right-hander missed over three weeks with elbow inflammation. Graterol could be the first of a group of injured pitchers who might help the Dodgers in the postseason.
September 19
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series preview
The Diamondbacks have returned already for a five-game series, with a doubleheader on Tuesday.