Dodgers sign Daniel Hudson for 2023, with a club option for 2024, per reports

With a pending club option decision roughly six weeks away, the Dodgers instead optioned to lock in Daniel Hudson for next year now. Los Angeles has signed the veteran reliever to a contract for 2023, with a club option for 2024, per multiple reports, following a familiar pattern.

Hudson earned $6 million on his one year contract with the Dodgers this season, and had a $6.5 million club option for next year, with a $1 million buyout. Hudson’s new contract guarantees that $6.5 million for 2023, plus a similar club option for 2024, per both Jeff Passan of ESPN and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are picking up right-hander Daniel Hudson’s $6.5 million option for the 2023 season, sources tell ESPN. He was fantastic for them before a freak ACL tear ended his season. Dodgers also will get a club option likely to be worth around $6.5 million for 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 22, 2022

Dodgers are picking up Daniel Hudson’s club option next year at $6.5 million, with another club option for 2024 worth up to $6.5 million based on number of appearances, source confirms. @JeffPassan was on it. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 22, 2022

The contract Hudson signed last November included potential escalators for his 2023 option that could have increased by up to $500,000 based on games finished this season, from 30-50. Hudson pitched is 24 games and saved five, and finished eight games.

Hudson tore his ACL while fielding a ball on June 24, requiring surgery that ended his season. The 35-year-old was the Dodgers’ most trusted late-inning leverage reliever over the first two and a half months, with a 2.22 ERA and 2.04 FIP along with 30 strikeouts and five walks in 24⅓ innings.

Hudson followed a similar path to Blake Treinen and Max Muncy, each of whom signed contracts during this season that guaranteed their option for 2023 and added another option for 2024. Treinen signed for $8 million in May, and Muncy’s $13.5 million became guaranteed in August.

The Dodgers this season also signed pending free agent Austin Barnes to a two-year, $7 million contract through 2024 in July, during a resplendent season for the catcher.