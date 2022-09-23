Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game IV chat

Mookie Betts picked up the Dodgers and a shaky Craig Kimbrel with a walk-off single for the Dodgers’ 45th comeback win Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. It was a much-needed comeback rally after the Dodgers failed to figure out Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and Kimbrel struggled again.

The Dodgers look for their second series win against the St. Louis Cardinals this season when they open a three-game set over the weekend against the Red Birds Friday evening.

L.A. steps closer to their franchise record of 106 wins. Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 home runs. Pujols sits at 698 career home runs, two long balls away from joining the very exclusive 700 home run club. The Dodgers’ pitching staff doesn’t want to be the one to serve up Pujols’ 700 homer, but it would be fitting for the veteran to accomplish the feat at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is where the veteran revived his career after the Angels dumped him.

Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 13.6 K/9) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight over four scoreless innings against the Giants on Sunday in the no-decision.

The lefty made only 65 pitches, his shortest start since August 13. Despite the short start, he was able to tally eight strikes for the fifth time in his last six starts, and he kept runs off the board for the first time since July 27.

Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 0.5 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Cardinals in the series opener. Quintana has only surrendered one home run since donning a St. Louis uniform for the first time after being traded from Pittsburgh at the deadline. Quintana has faced the Dodgers twice this year when he was still with the Pirates.

Quintana allowed two runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in 10 1⁄ 3 innings pitched against the Dodgers in two starts against them with the Bucs.

Dodgers at 104-46 need 3 wins in their final 12 games to set a franchise wins record



They need to go 7-5 to set a (full-season) team winning percentage record



If they go at least 5-4 against the Padres (3) and Rockies (6), they will have their best divisional record ever — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) September 23, 2022

The Cardinals have won five of their last 10 games and lead the NL Central by 7 1⁄2 games. Paul Goldschmidt is OPSing .959 at Dodger Stadium over his career (67 games).

Cody Bellinger and Freddie Freeman sit as Dave Roberts stacks right-handers in his lineup. Trayce Thompson gets the start in center field, and Miguel Vargas starts at first base.

Dodgers - Cardinals Lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals RF Betts SS Edman (S) SS T. Turner DH Pujols C Smith 1B Goldschmidt DH J. Turner 3B Arenado 3B Muncy (L) LF Yepez LF Taylor CF Carlson (S) CF Thompson RF Nootbaar (L) 1B Vargas C Knizner 2B Alberto 2B Donovan (L)

Game info

Teams: Dodgers (104-46) vs. Cardinals (88-63)

Location: Dodger Stadium

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: Apple TV+