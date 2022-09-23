September 23: Cardinals 11, Dodgers 0

Albert Pujols hit two home runs, giving him an astounding 700 in his career. The Cardinals hit five home runs in a rout of the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Sep 23, 2022, 10:00am PDT
Albert Pujols joins the 700 club in rout of Dodgers
Albert Pujols hit his 699th and 700th career home runs, hitting two on Friday off Dodgers pitchers Andrew Heaney and Phil Bickford, in a Cardinals rout at Dodger Stadium.
Craig Kimbrel is no longer the Dodgers’ closer
After his latest rough patch, Craig Kimbrel was removed from the Dodgers closer role on Friday, manager Dave Roberts announced.
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game IV chat
Pujols chases 700 home runs and the Dodgers chase franchise win record
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series preview
The Dodgers welcome Tío Albert back to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series against the Cardinals.