St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 23: Cardinals 11, Dodgers 0

Albert Pujols joins the 700 club

Contributors: Eric Stephen, Stacie Wheeler, and Samantha Carleton
Albert Pujols hit two home runs, giving him an astounding 700 in his career. The Cardinals hit five home runs in a rout of the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 23, 2022, 10:00am PDT