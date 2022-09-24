Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 151

After a blowout loss to St. Louis in the series opener on Friday night, the Dodgers suffered their 47th loss of the season, so we can officially end any thoughts of Los Angeles matching the major league record for wins in a season.

The 1906 Chicago Cubs and 2001 Mariners can rest easy, knowing their 116 victories remain as the high-water mark for MLB.

But though their play on Friday didn’t show it, the Dodgers are well within range to set a few franchise records.

Dodgers wins record

Now at 104-47, the Dodgers could set a franchise wins record by Tuesday.

The team high is 106 wins, accomplished by both the 2019 and 2021 teams. This year’s team needs only a 3-8 finish to break that record.

In terms of winning percentage, the team record was set by the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas at 101-47 (.6824), then nearly matched by the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers (105-49, .6818). The 2020 team had a better record than both at 43-17 (.717) but that was over a 60-game campaign.

Looking at this year’s Dodgers, they already beat the 1899 Superbas through the 148 games that Brooklyn played, starting 103-45. They would need to win two of their next three games to beat the 1953 team on their schedule terms. But to keep up a winning percentage over this full season that would beat those two Brooklyn teams, the Dodgers need 111 wins this year, which requires a 7-4 finish.

National League history

If the Dodgers win five of their final nine games, they’d be the first National League team in over a century to win more than 108 games.

These are the highest win totals by a National League team:

1906 Cubs: 116-36

1909 Pirates: 110-42

1975 Reds: 108-54

1986 Mets: 108-54

At the moment, only 11 teams in National League history have won 106 games in a season. The Dodgers are two wins away from having three of the 12 teams to do so, all in their last three full seasons.