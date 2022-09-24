Oklahoma City Dodgers lose 3rd straight, now on brink of elimination

Nearing the end of a long minor league season, we are down to just one active Dodgers affiliate still going. The Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers are still playing, but have dug themselves a hole that could dash their postseason chances.

A five-run second inning spelled doom for Oklahoma City on Friday night, falling 6-2 on the road to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), the third consecutive loss in the series for OKC.

Nominal starter Keegan Curtis allowed a run in the first inning, then allowed a double before getting pulled with one out in the second. In came Justin Hagenman, who allowed a three-run home run to Brandon Dixon and a two-run shot to C.J. Hinojosa in the inning.

Jason Martin and Hunter Feduccia homered in defeat. For Martin, it was his PCL-leading 32nd of the season.

Oklahoma City now trails El Paso in Pacific Coast League East Division by three games with only five games remaining in the season. OKC has to win the final two games of the series to both win the season series (currently 13-12 El Paso) and thus the tiebreaker, but also to avoid getting eliminated this weekend.

A loss for Oklahoma City on Saturday or Sunday eliminates them from playoff contention.

Rehab update

Yency Almonte pitched a scoreless sixth inning on Friday, inducing two popouts and a strikeout. Almonte, who has been out since August 9 with elbow tightness, is expected to pitch once more in Triple-A, with a possible activation with the Dodgers next week.

Tony Gonsolin, who threw two simulated innings at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, will pitch on a rehab assignment for Oklahoma City in their penultimate game of the regular season.

#Dodgers Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to pitch 2 IP on a rehab assignment with OKC on Tuesday. The next step after that will be determined by how he does and how he feels afterwards. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 24, 2022

Friday score

El Paso 6, Oklahoma City 2

Saturday schedule

5:35 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Robbie Erlin) at El Paso (TBA)