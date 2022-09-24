 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

September 24: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 2

LA wins number 105

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
/ new

Will Smith homered and tripled, Trayce Thompson homered and scored twice, and Miguel Vargas hit his first major league home run to back Clayton Kershaw and lead the Dodgers over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 23, 2022, 10:00am PDT