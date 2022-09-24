September 24: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 2

Will Smith homered and tripled, Trayce Thompson homered and scored twice, and Miguel Vargas hit his first major league home run to back Clayton Kershaw and lead the Dodgers over the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 24
Dodgers offense breaks out of mini-slump to beat Cardinals
The Dodgers hit three home runs and Clayton Kershaw pitched six strong innings to beat the Cardinals on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
September 24
Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game V chat
The Dodgers battle the Cardinals on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
September 24
Dustin May’s regular season is over
Dodgers right-hander Dustin May was placed on the injured list with low back tightness, which puts an end to his regular season. His playoff readiness is to be determined.
September 23
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series preview
The Dodgers welcome Tío Albert back to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series against the Cardinals.