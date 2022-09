Dodgers vs. Cardinals Game V chat

The Dodgers and Cardinals are back at it again. Clayton Kershaw was on the mound.

Freddie Freeman, who got a rare day off on Friday, was scratched from Saturday’s lineup with an illness. Miguel Vargas starts at first base. Justin Turner gets a day off.

Dodgers-Cardinals lineups Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers 2B Edman (S) RF Betts DH Pujols SS Turner 1B Goldschmidt DH Smith 3B Arenado 3B Muncy (L) LF Yepez 2B Taylor CF Carlson (S) LF Thompson SS DeJong C Barnes C Knizner 1B Vargas RF Nootbaar (L) CF Bellinger (L)

Game info