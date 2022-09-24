Dustin May placed on 15-day injured list with low back tightness, ending his regular season

Dustin May’s regular season is over. The Dodgers right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with low back tightness. Now the only question is whether May will be ready to pitch in the postseason.

Because May pitched Wednesday, the most the Dodgers could have backdated his injured list stint is two days, to Thursday. But even if they could backdate the IL stint the full three days, May’s 15 days would sideline him through October 5, the end of the regular season.

May has been up and down in his return from Tommy John surgery, putting up a 4.50 ERA in seven starts, with 29 strikeouts in 30 innings, but also 14 walks (an 11-percent rate) and five hit batters. He allowed 15 runs in 19 innings over his last four starts.

The National League Division Series starts on Tuesday, October 11, so May has about two and a half weeks to recover to be able to pitch in that series.

It’s another question mark for the back end of a Dodgers pitching staff that has plenty of them. Beyond Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, and Tyler Anderson, the Dodgers options for a fourth starter are sparse. Tony Gonsolin hasn’t pitched since August 23, sidelined by a right forearm strain, and is expected to pitch two innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. Andrew Heaney has a 4.81 ERA and has allowed 11 home runs over his last seven starts.

The Dodgers will need to find some combination of pitchers to fill innings from that group plus the bullpen, which currently has Yency Almonte, Blake Treinen, and David Price still on the injured list.

In the interim, Andre Jackson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, continuing his yo-yo from the last two weeks, getting called up three times and sent down twice over the last fifteen days.