Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 152

The Dodgers got back on the winning track on Saturday against St. Louis, which added another notch to potentially the largest MLB belt in over two decades. Saturday’s win put the Dodgers at 105-47, inching ever closer to a new franchise record in wins.

Best Dodgers record

The Dodgers have 105 wins still with 10 games left to play, just one win away from matching the franchise wins record and two wins away from setting a new mark. The 2019 and 2021 Dodgers each won 106 games, meaning the last four Dodgers seasons will have seen the three highest win totals in franchise history plus a juggernaut 43-17 (.717) campaign and a World Series championship in between.

To set a new franchise victories record, the 2022 Dodgers need to finish at least 2-8.

In terms of winning percentage, the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas are on top for a full season, finishing 101-47 (.6824). The 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers were right behind them at 105-49 (.6818), with both teams rounding out to a .682 mark. The 105-47 Dodgers at the moment own a .691 win percentage, still on pace to break the franchise record for a full season, needing a 6-4 finish to complete the job.

National League history

In the last 112 years, the most wins by a National League team is 108, accomplished by both the Big Red Machine in 1975 and the Mighty Mets in 1986. The last NL team to win more than 108 games was the 1909 Pirates, at 110-42.

To be the first NL team in 113 seasons to win more than 108 games, the Dodgers need to finish at least 4-6.