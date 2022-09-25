Oklahoma City is eliminated from reaching postseason after fourth straight loss

When the Triple-A regular season comes to a close Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Dodgers will be left in the rear view mirror as the postseason begins. OKC was eliminated Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Leading the PCL East for a good portion of the season, the Dodgers had fallen out of first place earlier this month. OKC took the opener of the current six-game set with the Chihuahuas, finishing a five-game win streak to tie El Paso for the division lead. But four straight losses have closed the door on any hope of the playoffs, with four games to go in the season and the Chihuahuas holding the tiebreaker.

Oklahoma City got down 3-0 early on when El Paso scored a run in each of the second, third and fourth. That advantage held until the very last few outs of the game.

Kevin Pillar and Edwin Ríos each singled to start the top of the ninth with runners on first and third. James Outman popped out to third and Jason Martin struck out to bring OKC to the final out of fighting for their season.

Michael Busch came off the bench with a pinch-hit walk that ended up scoring Pillar from third when ball four was wild. Tomás Telis followed with a single to center on an 0-2 pitch to score Ríos and once again place runners at first and third, bringing the tying run within 90 feet of home.

Devin Mann came to the plate with a chance of getting the run in and struck out to end the meaningful games portion of the OKC schedule.

Rehab update

Two Dodgers who are technically on rehab assignments with OKC participated Saturday night. Pillar singled and scored a run in four trips to the plate and Victor González pitched a scoreless inning on 23 pitches, allowing no hits, a walk and striking out one.

Saturday score

Sunday schedule

11:05 a.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Ryan Pepiot) at El Paso (Matt Waldron)