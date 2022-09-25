Reactions to Albert Pujols joining the 700 club

Everyone’s favorite Tio made some history Friday night at Dodger Stadium, hitting his 699th and 700th homer to join an exclusive list in baseball history. Albert Pujols now has his name among the likes of Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds as the only other men to reach such a number.

As you would expect, there were plenty of stories and moments written about the special night. Here are some of the highlights.

With Pujols playing for the Dodgers, naturally a bunch of his former teammates had some reactions to share after the big night. Steve Henson over at the LA Times has the details.

Jim Alexander over at the Press Telegram wrote about the pitchers that have given up the record breaking home runs to the big names at the top of the list.

Fabian Ardaya wrote about Los Angeles not being where Albert Pujols created his lore, but where he found himself once again. His time as a Dodger revived him for one final run with the Cardinals.

Matthew Moreno over at Dodger Blue has the video of Pujols talking about his night, with his family at his side.

Derrick Goold had the Cardinals’ angle covered, including stories about the bat boy, teammates and what Pujols means to the Latin American ballplayers, especially those from the Dominican Republic.