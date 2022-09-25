 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

September 25: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1

Team record-tying 106th win for LA

Contributors: Craig Minami, Eric Stephen, and Samantha Carleton
Michael Grove earned his first major league win, Andre Jackson recorded a three-inning save, and the Dodgers beat the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, matching the franchise record with 106 wins.

Sep 23, 2022, 10:00am PDT