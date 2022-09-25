September 25: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1

Michael Grove earned his first major league win, Andre Jackson recorded a three-inning save, and the Dodgers beat the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, matching the franchise record with 106 wins.
Sep 23, 2022, 10:00am PDT
September 25
Grove and Jackson hold down the Cardinals in 4-1 win
Dodgers tie all-time franchise record with their 106th win
September 25
Dodgers locked in as the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs
The Dodgers clinched the best record in the National League, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, and home field advantage throughout the National League portion of the postseason.
September 25
Dodgers v. Cardinals Game VI chat
Dodgers try to win the weekend series over the Cardinals
September 23
Dodgers vs. Cardinals series preview
The Dodgers welcome Tío Albert back to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series against the Cardinals.