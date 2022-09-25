Dodgers locked in as the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs

Sunday’s win over St. Louis clinched the best record in the National League for the Dodgers, who have earned the No. 1 seed throughout the NL playoffs.

The Dodgers (106-47) are assured to finish with a better record than the Mets (97-57), current leaders in the National League East.

As the top seed, the Dodgers in the National League Division Series will play the winner of the wild card series between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds. The wild card round features best-of-three series, with the higher seed hosting every game. The wild card round runs from October 7-9, while the NLDS begins on Tuesday, October 11.

Should the Dodgers advance past the NLDS, they would also have home field advantage in the National League Championship Series, which begins on Tuesday, October 18.

At the moment, Atlanta is second place in the NL East, 1½ games behind the Mets, and holds the No. 4 seed as the top wild card team. The Padres and Phillies hold the final two wild card spots, and the Brewers are looming with two weeks remaining.

No. 5: Padres 85-68 ---

No. 6: Phillies 83-69, 1½ GB of Padres

Out: Brewers 82-71, 1½ GB of Phillies

Entering Sunday, FanGraphs gave Philadelphia an 86.6-percent chance to earn a wild card spot, has San Diego as an 83-percent to clinch a spot, and Milwaukee at 29.9 percent.

The Dodgers won four of six games this year against the Braves, who they’ve played in three of the last four postseasons. The Dodgers lost four of seven to the Phillies, won four of seven against the Brewers, and are 12-4 against the Padres with three more games in San Diego beginning Tuesday.