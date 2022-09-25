Dodgers v. Cardinals Game VI chat

Freddie Freeman returns to the Dodger lineup after being out for the last two games. Yadier Molina makes his first appearance in the series for the Cardinals.

The Dodgers can clinch home-field advantage for all of the National League postseason with a win or a Mets loss today.

The Cardinals will head to Milwaukee after today’s game for a two games set on Tuesday. There they will have the opportunity to clinch the NL Central there during that series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers lineups Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers 2B Donovan (L) RF Betts RF Nootbaar (L) SS T. Turner 1B Goldschmidt 1B Freeman (L) 3B Arenado C Smith DH Yepez DH J. Turner LF Dickerson (L) 3B Muncy (L) CF Carlson (S) LF Gallo (L) C Molina 2B Lux (L) SS Edman (S) CF Bellinger (L)

