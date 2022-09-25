 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers v. Cardinals Game VI chat

Dodgers try to win the weekend series over the Cardinals

By Craig Minami
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Freddie Freeman returns to the Dodger lineup after being out for the last two games. Yadier Molina makes his first appearance in the series for the Cardinals.

The Dodgers can clinch home-field advantage for all of the National League postseason with a win or a Mets loss today.

The Cardinals will head to Milwaukee after today’s game for a two games set on Tuesday. There they will have the opportunity to clinch the NL Central there during that series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers lineups

Pos Cardinals Pos Dodgers
2B Donovan (L) RF Betts
RF Nootbaar (L) SS T. Turner
1B Goldschmidt 1B Freeman (L)
3B Arenado C Smith
DH Yepez DH J. Turner
LF Dickerson (L) 3B Muncy (L)
CF Carlson (S) LF Gallo (L)
C Molina 2B Lux (L)
SS Edman (S) CF Bellinger (L)
Michael Grove vs. Adam Wainwright on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (105-47) vs. Cardinals (89-64)
  • Pitchers: Michael Grove vs. Adam Wainwright
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

