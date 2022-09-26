Dodgers Week 25: Checking boxes on the way to No. 1

The Dodgers were sloppy at times, throwing and booting the ball in the field, and had trouble hitting for a good chunk of their longest week of the season. They were even outscored, just the fifth week this season that’s happened, and the first time since June.

But even with all of that, the Dodgers still won five of their eight games, along the way clinching a bye into the National League Division Series and securing the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs, which earns them home field advantage through at least the NLCS.

Batter of the week

Will Smith provided the power, not only with a home run on Saturday, but also last week hitting the first two Dodger Stadium triples of his career. Smith through Sunday has a career-high 547 plate appearances this season, buttressed by his 22 starts at designated hitter in addition to his catching duties. The only catcher with more plate appearances this season is Sean Murphy of the A’s (584 PA).

Pitcher of the week

After winning the division clincher the week before, Clayton Kershaw won Monday to clinch the Dodgers a bye into the NLDS, delivering the 27th ten-strikeout, no-walk game of his career. Then on Saturday he pitched six strong innings to earn another win.

Week 25 results

5-3 record

27 runs scored (3.38 per game)

34 runs allowed (4.25 per game)

.396 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

106-47 record

812 runs scored (5.31 per game)

490 runs allowed (3.20 per game)

.716 pythagorean win percentage (110-43)

Magic number: 4 to clinch the best record in MLB

Miscellany

Number one: Miguel Vargas hit a two-run shot against Cardinals left-hander Jordan Montgomery on Saturday for his first major league home run. Vargas is the 767th different player to hit a home run for the Dodgers in franchise history.

Number one, part two: Michael Grove started Sunday against the Cardinals, allowing just one run in his five innings of work. In his sixth major league appearance and fifth start, Grove earned his first major league win.

Third inning is the charm: Grove’s win on Sunday was finished off by three scoreless innings from Andre Jackson, earning the Dodgers’ first save of at least three innings this season. Jackson also had a three-inning save on the final day of the 2021 regular season, meaning both of his career major league saves were three innings in length and secured the Dodgers’ 106th win of the season.

The 700 club: With two home runs on Friday, old friend Albert Pujols made history with his 700th career homer, only the fourth ever to do it, and the first one born outside the United States. It was an incredible moment at Dodger Stadium, complete with a high-five of Adrián Beltré in the first row.

Transactions

Tuesday: Tyler Anderson was activated off paternity leave, and Andre Jackson was optioned. Ryan Pepiot was called up as the 29th player for the doubleheader.

Wednesday: Pepiot was returned (not optioned) to Triple-A after the doubleheader.

Thursday: Brusdar Graterol was activated off the injured list, and Justin Bruihl was optioned.

Friday: Daniel Hudson signed a one-year, $6.5-million contract for 2023, the same amount as the option the club had on him for next year. The deal also includes a team option for 2024.

Saturday: Dustin May was placed on the injured list with low back tightness, knocking him out for the rest of the regular season. Jackson was recalled.

Game results

Week 25 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB SO PA BA OBP SLG OPS Smith 24 2 10 0 1 3 0 1 5 25 0.417 0.440 0.708 1.148 Bellinger 16 2 6 4 0 2 0 0 3 16 0.375 0.375 0.625 1.000 Thompson 15 2 3 0 1 3 0 3 6 19 0.200 0.316 0.400 0.716 Freeman 20 5 5 1 0 1 0 5 3 25 0.250 0.400 0.300 0.700 Muncy 23 2 5 2 1 4 0 1 6 24 0.217 0.250 0.435 0.685 J.Turner 21 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 4 23 0.286 0.348 0.286 0.634 Lux 21 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 8 21 0.238 0.238 0.286 0.524 T.Turner 26 2 5 0 0 0 0 3 4 29 0.192 0.276 0.192 0.468 Taylor 20 1 2 0 1 3 0 2 8 23 0.100 0.217 0.250 0.467 Betts 26 1 3 0 1 3 0 0 6 26 0.115 0.115 0.231 0.346 Starters 212 19 50 8 5 19 0 16 53 231 0.236 0.294 0.363 0.658 Barnes 11 2 4 0 1 2 0 1 4 13 0.364 0.417 0.636 1.053 Gallo 11 3 3 0 1 3 0 4 7 15 0.273 0.467 0.545 1.012 Vargas 15 2 4 0 1 3 0 0 3 15 0.267 0.267 0.467 0.733 Alberto 8 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.250 Bench 45 8 12 0 3 8 0 5 14 51 0.267 0.340 0.467 0.807 Offense 257 27 62 8 8 27 0 21 67 282 0.241 0.302 0.381 0.684

Week 25 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Anderson 1 0-1 6.0 2 3 0 2 6 0.00 0.667 3.15 Urías 1 0-0 5.3 3 1 1 1 5 1.69 0.750 1.84 Kershaw 2 2-0 12.0 13 3 3 1 17 2.25 1.167 1.65 Grove 2 1-0 10.0 12 6 4 2 10 3.60 1.400 4.35 Heaney 1 0-1 3.7 4 4 4 2 5 9.82 1.636 6.42 May 1 0-1 4.0 7 5 5 2 4 11.25 2.250 3.40 Starters 8 3-3 41.0 41 22 17 10 47 3.73 1.244 3.15 Martin 3 0-0, Sv 3.0 0 0 0 1 5 0.00 0.333 0.82 Jackson 1 0-0, Sv 3.0 2 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.667 1.15 Pepiot 1 1-0 3.0 1 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.667 1.48 Phillips 3 0-0 2.7 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.375 1.27 Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 0.000 0.15 Graterol 2 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 1.15 Kahnle 3 0-0 3.0 0 1 1 0 2 3.00 0.000 2.82 Bruihl 2 0-0 2.0 2 1 1 1 0 4.50 1.500 3.15 Alberto 1 0-0 2.0 1 1 1 0 0 4.50 0.500 9.65 Kimbrel 3 1-0 3.0 2 2 2 1 1 6.00 1.000 10.82 Ferguson 2 0-0 2.0 4 2 2 0 2 9.00 2.000 7.65 Bickford 2 0-0 3.3 4 5 4 0 4 10.80 1.200 12.45 Bullpen 25 2-0, 2 Sv 31.0 18 12 11 5 30 3.19 0.742 4.50 Totals 33 5-3 72.0 59 34 28 15 77 3.50 1.028 3.73

Up next

The Dodgers run the Nick Hundley gauntlet, playing three games in San Diego, their final road series of the season, before returning home to face the Rockies.

The series finale at Petco Park is technically listed as TBA. It’s Andrew Heaney’s turn in the rotation and he’d be on five days rest, but it’s possible the Dodgers are considering using Clayton Kershaw on four days rest to line up up directly after Julio Urías. Something to watch.