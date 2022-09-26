Oklahoma City Dodgers hit 5 home runs in final road game of the season

One day after getting eliminated, the Oklahoma City Dodgers took out their frustration on the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) with five home runs in a 16-3 blowout on Sunday in OKC’s final road game of the season.

Edwin Ríos had a big game with three extra-base hits, including a three-run home run in the ninth inning to provide the final margin. Ríos also doubled twice and scored twice earlier in the game.

The homers keep coming!



Edwin Ríos sends one to the pizza porch for the team's fifth homer!



That means we all get free pizza, right @epchihuahuas? pic.twitter.com/5IlaMFBXfj — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 25, 2022

Ríos in his last eight games is 12-for-37 (.324) with five doubles, three home runs, and 12 runs batted in.

Kevin Pillar, in just his fourth game back after shoulder surgery in June, had four hits, including a home run and a double, the former his first homer since May 12.

James Outman hit a three-run home run, and Ryan Noda hit a two-run shot. Drew Avans also homered and tripled, part of a three-hit game that saw him score four runs and drive in four.

Oklahoma City used seven pitchers to finish off the series, led by Ryan Pepiot pitching a scoreless first inning with two strikeouts as a likely capper to his season (unless he gets called back up to the majors).

It was a strong final month for Pepiot, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 16 innings, spread over five games between the majors and minors, with 22 strikeouts and six walks. On the season, Pepiot had a 2.82 ERA in 127⅔ innings between the Dodgers and Oklahoma City, with 156 strikeouts and 63 walks.

Yency Almonte allowed a single and double while recording two outs in the seventh inning, striking out one. Both runners scored after he left his third, and likely final rehab game with Oklahoma City. Expect Almonte, who last pitched in the majors on August 3, to be activated when the Dodgers are in San Diego.

Oklahoma City returns home for one final three-game series to finish off the regular season, hosting the Salt Lake Bees (Angels).

Sunday score

Oklahoma City 16, El Paso 3

Monday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (TBA) vs. Salt Lake (TBA)