Dodgers notes: Andre Jackson’s 3-inning save, Dave Roberts sticking to World Series guarantee

Andre Jackson earned the Dodgers’ first three-inning save of the season on Sunday, 51 weeks after delivering the Dodgers’ only three-inning save of last season.
A key out came in the ninth, when Albert Pujols pinch-hit with one out and Juan Yepez on first. Jackson ran the count full but struck out Pujols on a changeup.
“That was pretty cool,” Jackson told J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I wanted to challenge him, give him my best stuff. He’s got the 700 now so it’s time to get him out.”
Links
- Dave Roberts stuck by his preseason guarantee that the Dodgers would win the World Series despite various pitching injuries and question marks. Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times has more.
- Albert Pujols’ 700th home run was an historic milestone, but also held special significance for Latinos, especially Dominicans, writes Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times. “We used to think of Babe Ruth like, ‘Oh my God, Babe Ruth. Did he really do that?’” Dodgers broadcaster José Mota said. “And now Albert is up there. It’s like he’s superhuman. He’s carried the flag not only for Dominican, but Latin American players.”
- Dodgers second-round draft pick Dalton Rushing had the best debut among all 2022 draftees, says Jim Callis at MLB.com.
- Old friend Don Mattingly, in the final year of his Marlins contract, on Sunday reached agreement with Miami that he won’t return in 2023. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville, and to any future endeavors,” Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons, said in a statement. Ely Sussman at Fish Stripes has more.
Loading comments...