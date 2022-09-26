Dodgers notes: Andre Jackson’s 3-inning save, Dave Roberts sticking to World Series guarantee

Andre Jackson earned the Dodgers’ first three-inning save of the season on Sunday, 51 weeks after delivering the Dodgers’ only three-inning save of last season.

A key out came in the ninth, when Albert Pujols pinch-hit with one out and Juan Yepez on first. Jackson ran the count full but struck out Pujols on a changeup.

“That was pretty cool,” Jackson told J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I wanted to challenge him, give him my best stuff. He’s got the 700 now so it’s time to get him out.”

Links