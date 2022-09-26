Dustin May, Blake Treinen shut down, adding to Dodgers October pitching questions

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

On Monday’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we take stock of the growing list of Dodgers pitching questions with just over two weeks until the National League Division Series starts.

Dustin May was the big blow over the weekend, landing on the injured list with low back tightness, putting an end to his regular season. He won’t throw for a few days, but is still considered in the mix for a potential postseason roster spot, albeit very likely in a very limited role.

Also in a reduced role is Tony Gonsolin, who will pitch two innings in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, his first game action in five weeks. Given the time remaining, Gonsolin wouldn’t be stretched out to more than four innings for the NLDS, and that’s if everything goes well.

Things haven’t gone well for Blake Treinen, who might resume throwing in San Diego this week, but even that is up in the air. Sidelined with shoulder soreness, Treinen might be on the May plan in preparation for October.

“With Blake, I don’t think there’s a timeline as far as regular-season games,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “If Blake is ready in our week off, the break before the playoffs, he’ll be on our roster. If he’s ready.”

That’s an awful lot of question marks, and several decisions to be made in two weeks’ time.

