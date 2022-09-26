Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 153

The Dodgers tacked on another win on Sunday afternoon, bringing the team’s record to 106-47. If you’ve been keeping up with these daily posts, you know 106 is an incredibly significant number. Additionally, the Dodgers are inching closer to completing one of the strongest regular seasons in National League history.

Best Dodgers record

With their 4-1 win over St. Louis on Sunday, the Dodgers have reached 106 wins, tying the franchise wins records set in 2019 and matched in 2021. By reaching the 106 win mark, the Dodgers became the first team in baseball history to win 106 games in three straight full seasons (2019-2022).

In order to set a new franchise wins record, which they will do with their next victory, the Dodgers must finish at least 1-8.

The Dodgers are also chasing the franchise record for highest winning percentage in a season. The 1899 Brooklyn Superbas, who finished 101-47 (.6824), currently hold the record followed by the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers at 105-49 (.6818), To break the record, the 2022 Dodgers will need to reach 111 wins and must finish 5-4 to do so.

National League history

With two more wins, the Dodgers will become the first National League team in In 36 years to reach 108 wins. This feat was last accomplished by the New York Mets in 1986.

To become the first NL team in 113 seasons to win more than 108 games, the Dodgers need to finish at least 3-6.