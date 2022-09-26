Dodgers vs. Padres series preview

We’re down to the last two series of the season, and the Dodgers are enjoying every minute of it. They’re headed down for a three-game visit with the San Diego Padres beginning tomorrow before an odd six-game run against the Colorado Rockies to end the season.

On Sunday, the Dodgers matched their single-season record of 106 wins. They’re the first team to win 106 games or more in three consecutive full seasons, according to Juan Toribio at MLB.com, and have also secured home-field advantage through the National League Championship Series. There’s not much left to check off when it comes to this season’s to-do list.

“It’s super important to get home-field advantage,” said Dodgers catcher Will Smith. “We missed out on it last year and that probably wore us down a little bit.”

Despite the celebrations, the Dodgers are still dealing with some lingering injuries. Dustin May is on the injured list with lower back tightness and will miss the rest of the regular season. Blake Treinen did not throw as expected on Saturday, reported Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be back before the regular season ends.

The good news, though, is that reliever Yency Almonte is scheduled to be activated on Wednesday, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

The Padres go into the series 6-and-4 in their last 10 games, including three high-scoring games against the Rockies and Diamondbacks. They’re two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for a postseason spot and have a potential tiebreak winner thanks to their head-to-head record against the Brewers this season, writes Dennis Lin at The Athletic. That means this stretch towards the finish line, which the Padres take on entirely at home, could be huge.

Manny Machado continues his quest for National League MVP, with 100 RBIs on the season just the latest of his accomplishments in 2022, and could be instrumental in the postseason push.

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitching Matchups

Tuesday: Tyler Anderson vs. Blake Snell

6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA

Wednesday: Julio Urías vs. Joe Musgrove

6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA

Thursday: TBD vs. TBD

6:40 p.m., SportsNet LA