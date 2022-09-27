Previewing the Padres series, and who the Dodgers might play in the NLDS

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

The Dodgers play their final road series of the regular season beginning tonight, so on today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast we preview the series at Petco Park against the Padres, a team the Dodgers might face in the postseason.

Nearly all of the Los Angeles regular season goals have been met, so these final nine regular season games are mostly about keeping and getting folks healthy, and keeping them ready for the playoffs.

The Padres have been playing better since the last time these two teams met, going 8-4 in the last two weeks behind strong pitching. The Dodgers have won all five series against San Diego this season, winning 12 of 16 games.

San Diego is currently in the No. 5 position in National League playoff seeding, which potentially puts them in line to play the Dodgers in the National League Division Series if the Padres can get past the Braves or Mets, whichever team is the No. 4 seed.

