Gavin Stone and James Outman star in 5-1 OKC Dodgers win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers returned home for their final series of the season and won 5-1 over the Salt Lake Bees. Gavin Stone finished his outstanding 2022 season with his best performance for OKC this season.

Stone pitched six scoreless innings and he gave up just three hits while striking out 11.

Stone. Cold.



6.0 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 11 K pic.twitter.com/dta7H2OW1I — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 27, 2022

Stone recorded his second straight six-inning win as he retired 18 of the 21 Bees he faced on Monday night. The 2022 Dodger Minor League Pitcher of the Year pitched 121⅔ innings at three levels this season with a final 1.48 ERA. He finished with 168 strikeouts and giving up just three home runs all year.

Overall in Monday night’s game, four pitchers recorded a season-high 17 strikeouts for Oklahoma City. Rehabbing left-handed pitcher Victor Gonzalez, who has now pitched in four games since September 20th, pitched one scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Outfielder James Outman went 2-for-4 and hit is 15th home run at Oklahoma City. During his 2022 campaign, Outman hit 32 home runs this season, along with his 15 at OKC, he hit 16 at Tulsa and one during his major league call up.

Another day, another James Outman homer!



That's 4 in the last 7 games, and the Dodgers have the early lead. pic.twitter.com/nAKrYwR52x — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 27, 2022

Drew Avans had two hits and Devin Mann hit his 16th home of the season. Michael Busch collected two doubles to bring his extra-base line in 2022 to 38 doubles and 31 home runs. Busch is still looking for his first triple in 2022.

Up Next

It is believed that right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start for Oklahoma City and this will be his opportunity to face some hitters and for the Dodgers to evaluate his readiness for the postseason.

Monday score

Oklahoma City 5, Salt Lake 1

Tuesday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (TBA) vs. Salt Lake (TBA)