Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVII chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play their final series against the Padres this season. Although this trip to San Diego already comes with a number one seed, and a playoff bye locked up, for their division rivals, every game is crucial to clinching a Wild Card spot in the National League.

The first pitching matchup will bring forth a southpaws duel in Tyler Anderson and Blake Snell. The Padres’ starter will look to fare better against the Dodgers, having been roughed up for five runs over four frames earlier in the month, facing the best team in baseball.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Back home for Bump Day pic.twitter.com/CZhpZ54HKi — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 27, 2022

Game info