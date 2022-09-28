Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC

The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City.
"And warming up in the bullpen, for your Oklahoma City Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin!" pic.twitter.com/UWZraufLhB— Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 28, 2022
After giving up a leadoff single in the first inning, Gonsolin got a double play and a strikeout to get out of the first inning. In the second, Gonsolin would strikeout the first batter and then got a fly out and a ground out to end his night against the Bees.
It was reported that if Gonsolin did not have any concerns after his two-inning outing, he would be slotted in to start in the final series against the Rockies in order to build up for the National League Divisional Series.
A couple of rehabbers off to a good start tonight.— Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 28, 2022
Top 1: Scoreless inning by Tony Gonsolin
Bottom 1: RBI single by Kevin Pillar
Dodgers take a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/O446GM3Y8l
Following Gonsolin, the Dodgers had five relievers with Keegan Curtis collecting win with 2⅓ innings pitched and four strikeouts. Justin Hagenman gave up two hits but recorded a scoreless ninth and get his first save of the year
Kevin Pillar collected the first RBI of the game when he singled home Drew Avans in the first. In the fourth, Hamlet Marte’s base hit scored Edwin Rios for a 2-0 lead.
After the Bees scored their run, Omar Estévez hit his third home run of the year for the final run of the game.
Up Next
Oklahoma City will close out their 2022 season with a day game against Salt Lake.
Tuesday score
Wednesday schedule
10:05 a.m. PT: Oklahoma City (TBA) vs. Salt Lake (TBA)
