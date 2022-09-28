Tony Gonsolin strikes out two in rehab start at OKC

The Dodgers were not scheduled to start their game in San Diego until 6:40 p.m. so no one could blame them if Dave Roberts, Mark Prior and the front office were instead paying attention to what was happening in Oklahoma City.

"And warming up in the bullpen, for your Oklahoma City Dodgers, Tony Gonsolin!" pic.twitter.com/UWZraufLhB — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 28, 2022

After giving up a leadoff single in the first inning, Gonsolin got a double play and a strikeout to get out of the first inning. In the second, Gonsolin would strikeout the first batter and then got a fly out and a ground out to end his night against the Bees.

It was reported that if Gonsolin did not have any concerns after his two-inning outing, he would be slotted in to start in the final series against the Rockies in order to build up for the National League Divisional Series.

A couple of rehabbers off to a good start tonight.



Top 1: Scoreless inning by Tony Gonsolin



Bottom 1: RBI single by Kevin Pillar



Dodgers take a 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/O446GM3Y8l — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 28, 2022

Following Gonsolin, the Dodgers had five relievers with Keegan Curtis collecting win with 2⅓ innings pitched and four strikeouts. Justin Hagenman gave up two hits but recorded a scoreless ninth and get his first save of the year

Kevin Pillar collected the first RBI of the game when he singled home Drew Avans in the first. In the fourth, Hamlet Marte’s base hit scored Edwin Rios for a 2-0 lead.

After the Bees scored their run, Omar Estévez hit his third home run of the year for the final run of the game.

Up Next

Oklahoma City will close out their 2022 season with a day game against Salt Lake.

Tuesday score

Oklahoma City 3, Salt Lake 1

Wednesday schedule

10:05 a.m. PT: Oklahoma City (TBA) vs. Salt Lake (TBA)