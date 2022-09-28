Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers return to the field on Wednesday looking to bounce back from yesterday’s extra-inning clunker. With a win, the Dodgers will break the franchise record for wins in a single season.
Julio Urias, who currently leads the NL in ERA at 2.25, takes the mound for Los Angeles. Joe Musgrove gets the ball for the Padres.
Dodgers-Padres lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at Padres: pic.twitter.com/oPao6Sfthy— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 28, 2022
Let's keep it going. pic.twitter.com/LmfqKxVFOx— San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 28, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (106-48) at Padres (86-68)
- Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Joe Musgrove
- Location: Petco Park, San Diego
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
