Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers look to bounce back and make history.

By Jake Dicker
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Dodgers return to the field on Wednesday looking to bounce back from yesterday’s extra-inning clunker. With a win, the Dodgers will break the franchise record for wins in a single season.

Julio Urias, who currently leads the NL in ERA at 2.25, takes the mound for Los Angeles. Joe Musgrove gets the ball for the Padres.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (106-48) at Padres (86-68)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Joe Musgrove
  • Location: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

